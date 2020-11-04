Former DGP passes away in Chennai at 92

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Radhakrishnan, former Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, passed away on Tuesday. He was 92. Radhakrishnan had served as Director-General of Police when MG Ramachandran was Chief Minister.

He held different positions, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID), Chennai City Police Commissioner, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) and DGP of the State before retirement. An ardent sports fan, he played tennis and wouldn’t miss a cricket match on television.

Radhakrishnan has also written several books on various topics under the pseudonym, Kirakki. He is survived by three daughters and a son. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday condoled the death of former DGP K Radhakrishnan due to illness.

In a statement, the CM said Radhakrishnan was a multi-faceted personality who shined as an efficient police officer during the tenure of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and held many senior positions. He also authored many humour articles. “My deepest condolences to the family members of Radhakrishnan. May his soul rest in peace,” Palaniswami added.