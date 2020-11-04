STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Getting wind of flatulence facts

It’s a natural part of daily life, but what causes our body to expell the gathered gas? Roshne Balasubramanian gets to the gut of the matter 

Published: 04th November 2020 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

ILLUSTRATION: TAPAS RANJAN

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The human body is made up of complex networks and for it to function efficiently, every part, albeit being individual units, have to work in synchrony with each other. While several aspects of the body and its functions are often talked about, often topics related to flatulence are rarely discussed. The topic is hushed and in many cases becomes the source of embarrassment.

But, is it? Flatulence is the cause of normal bodily processes — it stems from eating and drinking certain kinds of foods, swallowing saliva and even tiny amounts of air. The swallowed air accumulates in the gut and when the food gets digested, the gas, mainly in the form of carbon dioxide, methane and hydrogen is released and eliminated either through belching or by passing it through the anal passage — a sign of a healthy digestive system.

But, if you find yourself breaking more wind than usual (an average human passes wind between 10 to 25 times a day), changes in dietary and lifestyle habits can go a long way in helping you deal with it. Dr M Radha, consultant, gastroenterology, Fortis Malar Hospital, shares tips on how one can be mindful of the digestive system’s health, and on how to reduce flatulence.

Mind your diet
Any diet, including a healthy and balanced one, which includes vegetables, fruits, grains and proteins will produce gas. The fermentation of certain carbohydrates in the large intestine before it gets passed through bowel moments will produce gas too. But, one can be mindful of identifying the kind of foods in their diet that causes excessive gassiness.

For instance, consumption of fibrous vegetables, though often considered good for gut health, when consumed in large proportions could be a major cause of flatulence for some people. Foods like cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, garlic, onions, beans, cereals, such as wheat or oats, and dairy, among others, are known to cause more rates of flatulence.

But, one can try and minimise the consumption of such foods instead of entirely avoiding them (unless there are any complications like lactose and gluten intolerance). Carbonated drinks, artificial sweeteners and processed or canned food should be avoided too as they may cause a build-up of gas in the intestine tract.

Choosing low-lactose dairy products, opting for pre-fermented food like idli and dosa which have less soluble fibre, opting for probiotics and foods that are easy to digest including citric fruits, can reduce the symptoms. If you are considering a dietary change due to flatulence, ensure you don’t compromise on the nutritional value of the foods you consume. Seeking professional guidance is advised.

Lifestyle changes
A few small and significant lifestyle changes can help in reducing flatulence to a large extent. Eating and drinking slowly, so you swallow lesser air; eating smaller and frequent meals to reduce the pressure on your digestive system, treating underlying conditions that may cause gassiness, and working out, enhancing the functioning of the digestive system can also help in reducing gas and bloating.

Underlying medical conditions
Flatulence is nothing but the production of gas by bacteria within the intestines when they digest dietary sugar, dietary fibre and so on. While passing gas is a normal function, excessive gas or extreme flatulence odours could be symptoms of potential underlying conditions like food poisoning, food intolerance, problems in the gall bladder, intestinal blockage and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), that need attention.

If one notices symptoms such as severe bloating, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhoea, unintentional weight loss, loss of appetite, low haemoglobin, and bloody stools, it is important to get an investigation done and seek advice from a medical professional.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp