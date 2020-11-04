STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

How to press pause on osteoporosis in menopausal women

Osteoporosis is a common debilitating disease causing reduction in bone strength leading to skeletal fractures, most frequently of the wrist, spine and hip.

Published: 04th November 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

By DR ANAND M
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Osteoporosis is a common debilitating disease causing reduction in bone strength leading to skeletal fractures, most frequently of the wrist, spine and hip. The bone fractures can be due to a quantitative issue (inadequate amount of bone density) or qualitative issue (perforations or cracks in the bone). Post-menopausal Asian women are a high risk category due to naturally occurring estrogen deficiencies. Their bone health tends to worsen with time.

You are what you eat

  • It is best to avoid overindulging in aerated drinks, caffeine, excessive alcohol, salty or sweetened snacks, candies, burgers, cakes etc.
  • Consume metabolism-boosting foods like dairy (yoghurt, milk and cheese), grains (oatmeal, red rice, brown rice, whole wheat, barley etc.), nuts (almonds, walnuts, peanuts, etc.), a variety of seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables, a mix of greens, eggs, white meat and seafood.
  • Plan your meals well to ensure you include a high amount of protein, minerals and vitamins to keep your bones healthy.
  • Water is your best friend; hydrate yourself frequently for good bone health.
  • Strictly follow dietary supplementation of calcium or vitamin D if prescribed by your doctor.

Never too late
Brisk walking, light dancing, yoga, water aerobics, badminton and tai chi can be practised. Exercises supported by light weights must be practised especially by post-menopausal women to increase
bone strength and density. Maintaining a good posture helps as it creates less strain on the spine. Bone health weakens with physical inactivity. Thus, it is mandatory for post-menopausal women to incorporate the following bone-strengthening exercises.

Exercise 1

  • Lie on your stomach.
  • Place both your hands on the ground, near your chest.
  • Lift your head and chest away from the ground and hold for 10 seconds.

Exercise 2

  • Lie on your stomach.
  • Place your elbows on the ground and lift your legs up alternatively and hold for 10 seconds each.
  • Do not bend your knee.

Exercise 3

  • Kneel down and place your hands on the ground.
  • Arch the spine upwards and hold for 5 seconds.

Exercise 4

  • Kneel down and place your hands on the ground.
  • Lift each hand and hold it in line with the shoulder for 10 seconds.

Exercise 5

  • Lie down on the ground on your stomach.
  • Get into plank position; raise yourself with your forearms placed the ground and your toes touching the ground pointing inwards.

For the knees

  • Sit on the floor, stretch your legs and press the knees down towards the ground, pulling the toes towards you and hold for 10 seconds.
  • Without bending the knee, raise each leg up to 50-60 degrees for 10 seconds.
  • Lift both legs for three seconds and lower them.
  • Turn sideways and lift leg without bending knee. Hold for 10 seconds.
  • Sit on a chair; straighten your leg and hold. Repeat 5-10 times on both legs.
  • Squats greatly help strengthen the knees
  • Raise the leg upwards from the knee at right angle to the thigh and hold for 10 seconds.

Consult your orthopedic surgeon for the right course of medications like calcium, vitamin D or other bone-stimulating agents for osteoporosis prevention.

(The writer is a consultant orthopedic surgeon (Spine, Trauma & Joint Replacement), Fort i s Malar Hospi tal , Chennai)

Causes of osteoporosis in menopausal women

Low body weight

If you are a smoker

Use of osteopeniaproducing medication, such as glucocorticoids or excessive doses of thyroid hormones

Presence of recently occurred fractures

Inadequate calcium intake

Inadequate exercise

Sedentary lifestyle

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp