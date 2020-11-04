Trains between Chennai and Mumbai from November 7

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly after seven months, train services between Chennai and Mumbai will resume with the running of special trains from November 7 to November 30.

According to a press statement, Lokmanya Tilak – MGR Chennai Central superfast festival special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak at 6.45 pm and reach Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 4.20 pm the next day.

Similarly, on the return journey, MGR Chennai Central – Lokmanya Daily superfast festival special train will leave Chennai Central at 6.15 pm and reach Lokmanya Tilak at 4 pm the next day. The train will be operated between November 8 and December 1.

The trains will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburgi, Wadi, Yadgir, Saidapur, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yeraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampeta, Renigunta, and Arakkonam in both directions. The Lokmanya Tilak – Chennai superfast festival special will stop at Perambur too, said the statement.

Trains were last operated on March 24 before the lockdown. Though special trains have been operated since September, train services to Mumbai had not been resumed so far.