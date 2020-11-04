STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will face financial woes if exam fees not collected, Anna University tells HC

In the detailed reply to the court, the University also said while Rs 126.10 is the cost of each answer paper, only Rs 150 is collected from the students for each subject.

The court adjourned the plea to November 19. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has informed the Madras High Court that it had not collected exam fees over and above the actual expenditure incurred for conducting the exams. The university also said that it would suffer a major financial set back if it is not permitted to collect a fee for cancelled exams.

Registrar of the university L Karunamoorthy in his reply to the court said, “Nearly 4 lakh students appear for the exams for which the university would incur Rs 37.11 crore towards conducting the exams and declaring results. The entire process for the examination started much earlier than the cancellation order issued by the state.”

Anna university made the submissions before Justice Anand Venkatesh who heard the batch of pleas moved by students seeking to restrain the university from demanding a fee for cancelled exams.

On August 21, the court admitted the pleas and directed the university to publish the results of the students even if they did not pay the fees.

In the detailed reply to the court, the University also said while Rs 126.10 is the cost of each answer paper, only Rs 150 is collected from the students for each subject.

Also claiming that the University would suffer a major financial crunch if the students are not paying the fees for the cancelled examinations, the university said, "Registering for examination is mandatory for a student according to the regulations. Students who have remitted the exam fee are only entitled to claim for their results," said the registrar.

The registrar also said that if a student does not come forward to remit the exam fee, it means they are not willing to appear for the exam. The court recorded the submissions adjourned the plea to November 19.
 

