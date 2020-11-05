Happiness with goodness 

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : From gulab jamun cupcakes and chocolate cinnamon dumplings to Amaranth granola bars and turmeric ginger bites — this Deepavali is all about giving into sweet temptations that come with nutritious bites. Vaishali Vijaykumar draws up a list of gift hampers that are wholesome and hearty to keep your loved ones feeling full and filled.

Emimall’s Confectionary

If you’re looking for a fine balance of delicacies from different regions of India, then Emimall’s Confectionary has got you covered with its diverse options. Expect an assorted menu featuring roasted almond cake with pistachio and saffron ganache, baklava rolls and bracelets, gajar ka halwa, roasted cashew maaladdu, dates and walnut cookies, and ribbon pakoda.

“We started in May 2019. This is the second time we’re doing a festive hamper after Christmas, last year. Unfortunately, we will not be able to ship them across India because of the perishable items. The hamper has been curated carefully to incorporate different textures and flavours. And changing anything would disrupt the balance. But it can be shipped across south India,” says Amala Lingesan, owner. Orders: Today is the last day. They are open to customisation and bulk orders.

For details, call: 7395913852 or Instagram: Emimall’s Confectionary

Fruit Print

Coconut sesame energy bites, a bagful of fox nuts, dates and almond energy bars...it’s all about proteins and nutrition in Fruit Print’s Deepavali hamper this year. Started by two mompreneurs, Anisha Chugh and Ena Sethi, the brand caters to those who have an appetite for fresh and healthy food options. Their hamper is an interesting mix of energy bites and flavoured granola bars. Sizes range from a Nutcracker Box (12 bites), Nutcracker Box (16 bites), The Light Box, The CrackerBox and The Firecraker Box. “This is our first Deepavali hamper. It is possible to ship the order within three days after the order is placed. The shelf life of our offerings is one month, factoring in the delivery and consumption time. Our products are natural, preservative-free and made with high quality produce,” explains the duo. Based out of Chennai, their outstation deliveries are facilitated through courier services.

For details, call: 6382827821 or Instagram Fruit Print

Good Twelfth

‘We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.’ Home baker Deepika Ramaswamy is trying to live up to these words by donating the funds raised from her Deepavali hampers to charity. On offer are two hamper boxes — the one for chocolate lovers comes with triple chocolate mousse cake jar, death by chocolate cupcake, Nutella Ferrero cupcake, walnut brownies and chocolate cinnamon dumplings.

The other assorted one offers rose milk tres leches jar, pistachio cupcake, gulab jamun cupcake, motichoor rabri tart, walnut brownies and chocolate cinnamon dumplings. Based out of Chennai, in Mogappair, she ships only within the city. “This is my first hamper, and a non-profit effort. I will post a picture with the charity work that I have done using these funds after Deepavali,” says Deepika. Orders: Accepted till November 10. Shipping: Within two to three days of placing orders.

For details, Instagram: Good Twelfth, or call: 9840351249

Wholesome Rhapsody

If you think healthy cannot be yummy, welcome to Senthil Kumar Balu’s Wholesome Rhapsody — a winner for all health-conscious patrons. Delivering only in and around Chennai, Senthil is focussed on quality over quantity. “It’s rare to find diabetic-friendly and low glycemic desserts for occasions and that’s where we stand out. Besides having vegan and diabetic-friendly as our theme, we have consciously incorporated 15 heritage organic rice varieties in all our desserts and a plethora of other low glycemic, fibre-rich ingredients.

Cards highlighting the nutritional values will also be included for all desserts. Since there aren’t any preservatives, it’s advisable to consume within a week,” says Senthil. The Instagram label offers two different hamper box sizes. A medium box can hold four jar cakes or three jar cakes and a brownie. A bigger box can hold up to 10 jar cakes. Expect flavours like custard apple, banana, pineapple, raspberry, blueberry and lemon-orange. Desserts can be customised. Orders: Accepted till November 7.

For details, Instagram: Wholesome Rhapsody, or call: 9176728176

Sugar Momma by Divya Mahadevan

After a successful treat box for Raksha Bandhan, city-based home baker Divya Mahadevan’s Deepavali hamper is here to satiate all your festive sweet cravings. Eight pieces of cookie fudge, a jar of deconstructed biscuit mousse and a jar of salted caramel sauce — is all the sugar rush you’ll find in each hamper, which comes cutely tucked in a bamboo basket with a Deepavali card and decked up with bright LED lights to ensure a festive feel.

“Mine is only a four-month-old Instagram label. I can customise the orders depending on the requests. People can place their orders until November 7 and expect it to be delivered by November 15. My hamper does not contain anything perishable. Everything can be refrigerated for a good one month,” details Divya who specialises in cookies of all kinds. . Orders: will be shipped within a day or two.Shipping: across India

For details, call 7550048084 or Instagram: Sugarmomma.chennai

AkiMi’s Gourmet

Started by two childhood friends and food lovers, Akila Vankalapati and Midhila Raavi, AkiMi’s Gourmet is all about healthy married to tasty. After receiving a phenomenal response from patrons last year, the duo has come up with three hamper options for Deepavali this year. Utsav, a traditional hamper; Jugalbandi, where western flavours are blended with an Indian twist; and The Mithai Dabba that has nutrient-rich laddoos.

But it’s the contents inside these that are bound to surprise you. Consider this: Amaranth granola bars, peri-peri watermelon seed butter, turmeric ginger bites and super seed crackers, to name a few. “Based out of Chennai and Hyderabad, we courier our hampers across the country.

Orders need to be placed 2-3 days prior and we specifically mention that perishable food items are only for local customers. The items on the menu are eggless, and we haven’t used refined sugar or flour. To make it special, there will be handmade diyas packed along with the hamper,” says Akila.

For details, visit

Instagram page: AkiMi Gourmet, or call: 7550282575/9347627899

Utsav hamper is priced at `2,100, Jugalbandi is priced at `2,200, and The Mithai Dabba at `1,500.

The Flavour Palette

The hampers by Mumbai-based Sneha Patil’s and Neha Raut’s The Flavour Palette comprises a candle-holder and tea lights, immunity sweet box, festive hand embroidery mask, a customised card on jute base, assorted dry fruits, Diwali special ubtan powder for skincare. “This is our first hamper, curated keeping in mind the pandemic.

We have introduced amla sweets that are rich in vitamin C and said to be immunity boosters. Our sweet box has amla laddoo, katli and barfi. The sweets have a shelf life of 20 days,” assures the duo, adding that the hampers can be customised.

Shipping: across India Delivery: Two to three days

For details, Instagram: The Flavoured Palette, or call:9870264563

Ruqaiyah Bakes

Zainab Khuzema Raja’s customisable hamper includes non-perishable food items such as whole wheat orange cinnamon tea loaf brownies, carrot walnut muffins and granola bars, to name a few. These will be packed and shipped through a private logistics company, two days after receiving the order. “I have digestive rolled oat cookies and low gluten low glycemic index diabetic-friendly brownies. There aren’t many healthy options for people with lifestyle disorders. We need to be inclusive,” says Zainab.

Price: `1,200.

For details, Instagram: Ruqaiyah Bakes or call: 9840059165

Other options

An assortment of spices, nuts, dry fruits and raw honey in a personalised box from Organic, it matters. For details, call: 7598922084 or visit organicitmatters.com

Energy bites and healthy treats from Fit Fare. For details, call: 9384676988

Scrumptious vegan and gluten-free desserts from Global Theeni. For details, Instagram: Global Theeni

Diwali Desi Box from Bakespeare Tales. For details, call: 9344268744

Traditional Andhra delicacies from Andhra Delicacy. For details, call: 9940084448

Stuffed dates from Datelers India. For details, Instagram: Datelers India