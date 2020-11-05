STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Now, lodge complaints with patrol vehicles in Chennai

City police commissioner launches new initiative; vehicles will be upgraded to serve as mobile police stations

Published: 05th November 2020 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal launching the patrolling system at CoP headquarters on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to make the process of lodging police complaints easier, patrol vehicles in the city will be upgraded to serve as mobile police stations to receive complaints from people. Distressed residents no longer need to walk up to the nearby police stations.

Launching the new initiative of police visiting the neighbourhoods, city police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said for the 124 police stations in the city, there are four patrol vehicles at each station.

“These patrol vehicles will stop at designated places from 11 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm, to take complaints from the people.” The objective is to expand the police presence on streets, thereby increasing the confidence and sense of security among people. Hence, there would be 372 police stations in the city instead of 124, Aggarwal added.

The top official said irrespective of the nature of complaint, all complainants would be equally acknowledged and those complaints which cannot be resolved on spot will be communicated to the police station. There, a Community Service Register (CSR) receipt would be generated for further action. “The same would be communicated to the complainant’s mobile via a text message,” said the official. The locations where the patrol vehicles are parked would be communicated to the people.

In some areas, they will be parked near the police booths itself in order to revive the concept of police booths as well, he said. As a mark of launch of the initiative, the commissioner flagged off patrol vehicles and handed over pamphlets to personnel on the safety of women, children, and senior citizens, which will be distributed to public. “On the lines of video call grievance meeting and foot patrolling, the exercise is to build confidence among people and increasing their accessibility to police,” Aggarwal said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai patrol vehicles complaints
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp