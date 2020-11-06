STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cochlear Implant Programme launched at MGM hospital

The MGM Healthcare Hospital launched Cochlear Implant Programme after the completion of a successful bilateral cochlear implantation surgery performed on a child.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MGM Healthcare Hospital launched Cochlear Implant Programme after the completion of a successful bilateral cochlear implantation surgery performed on a child. The child was diagnosed with auditory neuropathy spectrum disorder and had trouble with communication after birth.

The nerve of hearing was then stimulated audiological inputs by constant use of the bilateral use of programmable hearing aids for a few years with little improvement, a press release from the hospital said.
The child then went through multiple audiological tests which showed signs of stagnation.

The family then approached the MGM Healthcare Hospital, where doctors discovered that only a cochlear implant could help. The child was implanted hearing device, Cochlear profile 632 perimodiolar slim wireless Kanso 2 speech processor, which was launched recently, the release added.

The wireless sound processor (off the ear) is functional under water and has bluetooth connectivity and can be programmed with rechargeable batteries, the release said. The child has recovered well.

