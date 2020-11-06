Self control can keep Covid at bay: C Vijayabaskar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar requested people to be cautious while celebrating Deepavali. “Only self control can prevent TN from a second wave of infection,” he said.

Speaking after launching a 128 slice CT scan at the Government Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital, Egmore on Thursday, he requested people to present to hospitals even for symptoms like fever, tiredness or so even on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Doctors are working even on holidays and weekends, so people should not wait till weekdays to come to the hospitals,” Vijayabaskar said.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “States like Delhi are again reporting over 6,000 daily cases and it is said the second wave is due to flouting of norms during Dussehra. We should not repeat the same mistake during Deepavali.”

Advanced CT scanner launched at ICH

Chennai: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar launched the 128- slice CT scan equipment at Government Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital at Egmore. He said, this advanced version takes just two seconds to scan heart function and about 10 seconds for a full body scan.

Of all the Covid cases in TN, fewer than five per cent constituted paediatric cases, he said, adding that instances of mother to child transmission too have been low in the State (fewer than two per cent). So far, 64,193 children in the State have tested positive for Covid. Among them, as many as 1,100 were treated here.