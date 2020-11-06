STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Self control can keep Covid at bay: C Vijayabaskar

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar requested people to be cautious while celebrating Deepavali. “Only self control can prevent TN from a second wave of infection,” he said.

Published: 06th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar requested people to be cautious while celebrating Deepavali. “Only self control can prevent TN from a second wave of infection,” he said.

Speaking after launching a 128 slice CT scan at the Government Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital, Egmore on Thursday, he requested people to present to hospitals even for symptoms like fever, tiredness or so even on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Doctors are working even on holidays and weekends, so people should not wait till weekdays to come to the hospitals,” Vijayabaskar said.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “States like Delhi are again reporting over 6,000 daily cases and it is said the second wave is due to flouting of norms during Dussehra. We should not repeat the same mistake during Deepavali.”

Advanced CT scanner launched at ICH
Chennai: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar launched the 128- slice CT scan equipment at Government Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital at Egmore. He said, this advanced version takes just two seconds to scan heart function and about 10 seconds for a full body scan.

Of all the Covid cases in TN, fewer than five per cent constituted paediatric cases, he said, adding that instances of mother to child transmission too have been low in the State (fewer than two per cent). So far, 64,193 children in the State have tested positive for Covid. Among them, as many as 1,100 were treated here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C Vijayabaskar COVID 19
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp