STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Single-use plastics still choking Chennai

Given a choice between reviving our business during the pandemic and abiding by the ban, we had to choose the former,” said a tea vendor in Velachery.

Published: 06th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

When the city has been grappling with a pandemic, banned plastic bags have made their way to the markets | ASHWIN PRASATH

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been nearly 22 months since the State banned singleuse plastic. But has it stayed off the shelves of shops? A walk through shopping hubs in the city proves the menace is still very much there. Even tea stall, small eateries, vegetable and fruit stalls use banned plastic.

As Deepavali shopping has picked up, plastic bags can be seen in shopping hubs of T Nagar, Broadway, Purasawalkam and Sowcarpet. When TNIE visited T Nagar and Broadway, most shops, including showrooms are selling articles in plastic bags. Ironically, customers were also seen demanding plastic bags. In Ranganathan street, used plastic cups were strewn all over.

According to Chennai Corporation’s records, from April 1 to November 2, only Rs 31,600 has been collected, which is just about one-third of the usual amount. Shopkeepers say it was Covid fear that made them return to plastic. “Most people are hesitant to drink in glass cups.

Given a choice between reviving our business during the pandemic and abiding by the ban, we had to choose the former,” said a tea vendor in Velachery. However, shopkeepers said they couldn’t find these plastic bags in the city.

So they were sourcing them from Pune, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and Mumbai. When contacted, a Corporation official said, “We have been busy due to Covid and from next week, we will once again reinforce the ban.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Single-use plastic Chennai
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp