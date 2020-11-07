Air Customs foil bids to smuggle gold worth S37.3 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle gold worth `37.3 lakh. Mohamed Ibrahim, and Barakath Sadurdeen, from Ramnad were intercepted upon arrival from Dubai on Friday.

Two gold paste bundles were found concealed in the rectum. On extraction, 146 gm gold, two gold bits weighing 65 gm and gold chain weighing 30 gm were recovered.

In another incident, Jabeer Khan and Abubacker Siddique of Ramanathapuram were intercepted. Two packets of 574 gm gold paste were recovered from them.