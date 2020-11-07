Chennai Metro extends timings, will now operate services from 5.30 am to 11 pm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has revised its timings, with services to be operational from 5:30 am to 11 pm from Monday to Saturday. There will be a peak hour headway of seven minutes and non-peak hour headway of 10 minutes, according to a release.

Currently, Metro trains operate from 7 am to 9 pm. The Metro Rail timings have been revised to cater to office-goers and international and domestic air passengers.

On Sundays and public holidays, Metro train services will run from 7 am to 10 pm without peak hour headway.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with CMRL security, ticketing and other staff in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing for safe and smooth travel, the release added.