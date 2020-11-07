First dose of Covishield given to 75 volunteers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first dose of Covishield, the Oxford University vaccine, was successfully given to 75 volunteers and the second dose will be given after a month and they will be monitored for six months, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Friday.

After the inauguration ceremony of a gym at DMS campus for the Health and Family Welfare Department staff, Vijayabaskar said that trial for Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine, will be started only after approval by Bharat Biotech.

The minister also said that Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan made a presentation on what are the steps taken in TN to control Covid-19 at a webinar organised by the BRICS countries and it was a indeed a proud moment for the State.

He requested public to wear masks and follow social distancing norms during the festival season. Dengue and other seasonal fevers are under control and 15,000 staff have been deployed to monitor cases, he concluded.