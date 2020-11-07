STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is public unaware of the value of masks?

Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19, people have been instructed to maintain social distancing and wear masks, among other things.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 02:38 PM

A file photo of a police personnel warning a man for wearing mask made of neem leaves while travelling on a two-wheeler. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19, people have been instructed to maintain social distancing and wear masks, among other things. Did we follow the instructions properly. Here’s a look how Chennaites wore masks...

A survey by National Institute of Epidemiology and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) showed that only one-third of population living Corporation limits wore masks properly, i.e., covering face and nose.
The survey was conducted between October 16 and 19, covering 60 streets (30 each in slum and non-slum areas) on a random basis.

A total of 3,600 individuals belonging to all age groups were observed twice a day during peak hours. It was found out that only 28 per cent and 36 per cent of the public wore masks correctly in the slums and urban areas respectively. 

A whooping 56 per cent population did not wear masks at all in the slums while 43 per cent gave it a miss in other areas. Also, 16 per cent people in the slums did not wear masks properly while it was 21 per cent in non-slum areas. 

A zone wise comparison indicates that lack of proper mask wearing is higher in both the slum and non-slum areas of North and Central Chennai zones while comparatively in areas of south zones, more people wore masks properly in city areas. In slums, as high as 77 per cent people did not wear masks properly in North Chennai while it was 69 per cent in Central Chennai and 71 per cent in South Chennai.

In the non-slum areas, 71 per cent did not wear it properly in North Chennai, 64 in Central and 58 in South Chennai. Speaking to Express, Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology, said that the overall mask compliance is poor in the city and still there is a lack of awareness.

“People must be aware that mouth and nose must be covered while wearing a mask,” said Dr Kaur. She said that the worrisome trend of people not wearing masks properly can lead to resurgence in Covid-19 cases. “The pandemic is not over yet. People must have a safe festive season and must shop only with masks on and in uncrowned areas,” added Dr Kaur.

