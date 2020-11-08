STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three arrested for sharing child abuse content

Mylapore Women Police on Friday arrested three men for allegedly possessing and sharing child sex abuse content on mobile phones.

Child pornography

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mylapore Women Police on Friday arrested three men for allegedly possessing and sharing child sex abuse content on mobile phones. A special police team led by a woman sub-inspector was on surveillance duty near Nageshwara Rao Park, Mylapore, on Wednesday afternoon. They spotted two persons viewing something on mobile phones in a suspicious manner.

“The team approached them and found child sex abuse content on the phones. During inquiry, the duo also revealed the role of another person in the crime,” a police officer said. The duo reportedly shared the content on WhatsApp groups.

They were identified as V Mahendran (35) from Kotturpuram, M Anandakrishnan (32) from Anakaputhur and R Rajkumar (25) from Dindigul district. A senior police officer told Express, “The police wing of Crime Against Women and Children has launched a crackdown on men preying on obscene videos of kids and women.

Now, we have found out that some people have started groups on WhatsApp and Telegram to circulate such content.” The suspects were booked under sections 67 and section 67A (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) and section 67B (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form), of the IT Act and provisions of POCSO Act. 

