Baby girl kidnapped in Chennai, cops hunt for three-member gang spotted in CCTV footage

Police said the parents of the child were from Mundiyampakkam village in Villupuram district and work at a wholesaler of fruits at the Koyambedu market

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-month-old girl of a daily wager couple was kidnapped from the Koyambedu fruit market in Chennai in the early hours of Monday. Police said they are trying to trace the kidnappers.

Police said the parents of the child are from Mundiyampakkam village in Villupuram district and work at a wholesaler of fruits at the market. The couple stay at the market itself and sleep in the night in front of the shops.

"On Sunday night, the family was sleeping in front of shop No 19 around 11 pm. Till around 3.30 am, the couple had seen the child. But a few minutes later, the child was missing," said a police officer.

After searching in the market complex, the couple approached the Koyambedu police station. Koyambedu Police Inspector Chidambara Murugesan is investigating the case.

On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police found three men were seen taking the child from the place in the wee hours. Police said they have some clues and are investigating further.

