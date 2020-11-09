STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 test positivity rate dips to 5.3% in Chennai

According to data released by the Corporation, Tondiarpet and Teynampet zones are the first to hit as low as just one per cent active cases.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:27 AM

Chennai covid cases

A municipal worker sprinkles disinfectant on GST Road in Chennai. (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid test positivity rate in Chennai has come down close to 5 per cent. Presently, two corporation zones have just 1 per cent of active cases. Experts say that a positive rate of five or below means the spread of the virus has been contained efficiently. With 11,271 tests conducted on Saturday and 603 fresh cases, the city’s positivity rate came down to 5.3 per cent. 

According to data released by the Corporation, Tondiarpet and Teynampet zones are the first to hit as low as just one per cent active cases. With 5,931 active cases, Chennai has an active case rate of 2.9 per cent whereas 95.2 per cent of the infected people have been discharged.

Among the other corporation zones, 10 have a case rate of two per cent while three have 3 per cent active cases. Two Corporation zones - Manali and Sholinganallur - have cases in double digits at 60 and 95 respectively while officials hope that if the trend continues, cases will come down in the city by year end.

“Covid cases will only have a gradual fall and due to strict containment efforts, we are seeing this result now. People must wear masks to avoid transmission of virus,” said a public health department official.
The civic body has also warned the garment and jewellery shops to ensure Covid-19 norms are followed.

“We have collected about Rs  3 crore for various Covid-related violations and such shops violating norms will be sealed too,” the official added. Meanwhile, the number of people getting discharged in Chennai is inching close to the 2 lakh-mark.

State reports 2,334 new cases, 20 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 2,334 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday. The State now has 18,894 active cases

Tally 7,43,822
Toll 11,334

Chennai: 601
Chengalpattu: 120
Kancheepuram: 89
Tiruvallur: 133
Coimbatore: 205
Erode: 103
Salem: 102
Tirupur: 119

Testing centre
According to a media bulletin, Krishna MRI & CT in Salem have been approved for Covid-19 testing

