Foreign currency worth Rs 41.59 lakh seized from duo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special police team arrested two men in possession of foreign currencies worth Rs 41.59 lakh on Saturday The accused was identified as M Mohammed Arshad and Mohammed Jiad (46) from Kottayam in Kerala.

“The duo arrived at Perambur railway station on Friday evening and reached Thambu Chetty Street to hand over the currencies to one Jamal Sadiq, when the special team surrounded them on Saturday morning,” said a senior police officer.

Swiss Franc, Kuwait Dinar, Saudi Riyal, Omani Riyal, Qatar Riyal, Euro and US Dollars were seized. They were handed over to the Enforcement Directorate.

After inquiry it came to light the duo has been indulging in hawala transactions for many years. Since their documents were found to be fake, police arrested them and remanded them.

A senior police officer said that the duo were ‘kuruvis’ who were used to transport the currencies.