Is it safe? Stakeholders divided over children returning to schools in Tamil Nadu

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been eight months since schools shut down due to the pandemic. Now the State government is considering to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12.

As the government is set to conduct a state-wide consultation on Monday, stakeholders are divided on how risky it is to send children to schools and whether teenagers increase risk of transmission compared to younger ones.

The dilemma

On one hand, parents are terrified after as many as 829 teachers and 575 students, all from government high schools in Andhra Pradesh tested positive after schools reopened on November 2. On the other hand, thousands of children, have already lost out on education massively.

According to the Annual State of Education Report (ASER) survey, 2020, more than half the students surveyed in the State had done no or just one learning activity during the week of survey.

In this context, it becomes important to understand the role of children in transmission of Covid-19, to decide if schools should be reopened.

Morbidity and mortality rates in children

Only about 8.5 per cent of the reported cases globally are under the age of 18, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are however some international studies that suggest children in the age group 10-19 are likely to spread the virus as much as or more than adults within the family.

In Tamil Nadu, the morbidity rate among in age group 0-9 is 3 per cent and 10-19 is 7 per cent, stated Dr P Kuganantham, Senior epidemiologist and member of the State Special Task Force against Covid-19.

Among adults, this rate is two to three times higher. However, one should note that most of these studies were done during lockdown.

Dr Kuganantham said it is too early to panic when there is a spike in infection akin to that in Andhra as the increased morbidity among children is unlikely to result in drastic increase in mortality.

A senior physician handling Covid-19 patients in Government Medical College Omandurar Government Estate, said, “We have observed that relatively fewer deaths compared to other age groups and usually milder symptoms.”

He however warned that once schools reopen, elderly and co-morbid family members should physically distance themselves from school-going children.

Reopening safely

When it comes to ensuring safety of children, a lot more than physical distancing, disinfection and wearing masks will be required.

According to data issued by the transport department at least 10 lakh students avail free bus passes.

When schools reopen, safety protocols have also to be maintained in public transport.

“While primary school students live closer to schools, older students often rely on public transport,” said headmaster of a government school in Perumbakkam.

PK Ilamaran from the Tamil Nadu Government Teachers’ Association said that even if classes start the government should ensure schools have sufficient access to clean water, soaps, masks and sanitisers.

Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president R Visalakshi, who is based out of Coimbatore, said students who can afford to take classes online can do so while the government can open schools in a phased manner and/or on rotational basis.

“Only students who need to clear doubts, attend tests or assignments should be called on a voluntary basis. Schools can also be run in shifts. Schools should be allowed to offer classes both online and offline,” she said.

Teachers insist on reduction of syllabus

CHENNAI: The school education department is identifying optional syllabus that can be left out. An official from the department told Express that teachers will soon be sent a list of compulsory and optional topics that would help plan classes better.

“The portion of syllabus that will be made optional will depend on when the schools will be reopened. Students can study the optional portion by themselves,” said an official from the council.

As classes continue to be held online, schools are struggling to meet deadlines. All school teachers are insisting on reduction of syllabus for this academic year.

