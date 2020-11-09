Woman fights off bike-borne chain snatchers in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A CCTV footage of a woman fighting a bike-borne snatcher duo to save her five-sovereign chain in Avadi has gone viral.

The incident happened at JB Estate in Avadi on Saturday evening when S Priya (31) was walking home from a nearby shop.

“Two men on a bike who followed her tried to snatch her chain, but Priya acted swiftly and held on to the chain,” said a police officer. Avadi police received a complaint from Priya and have launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.