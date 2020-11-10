3-month-old baby kidnapped from Koyambedu rescued

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-month-old girl of a daily wage labourer who was kidnapped from the Koyambedu fruit market in the early hours of Monday was rescued by the patrol police. The Ambattur Patrol police, based on an information that a girl was found abandoned on the road, rushed to the spot and found her crying. They confirmed that it was the kidnapped girl and rescued her at around 10 pm. Police suspect that the kidnappers must have left the girl after knowing that they were closing in on them.

According to the police, the parents are from Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram and work for a wholesaler of fruits. The couple stay at the market itself and slept in front of shops at night. “On Sunday night, the family was sleeping in front of shop no. 19. Till around 3.30 am, the couple had seen the child. But a few minutes later, she went missing,” said a police officer. On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police found three men taking the child. The police have said that they have some clues. Further investigation is on.