Chengalvaraya Naicker Trust gets new members

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday appointed nine persons, including retired Justice A Kulasekaran, as trustees to the PT Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker Trust for a period of three years, with effect from November 9.The appointments have been made as per the court directives and in consultation with the Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Charitable Trusts and Endowments Board. The term of earlier members of the trust came to an end on November 8.

The other members of the committee are – L Arul, member of the family of the founder of the trustee PT Lee Chengalvaraya Naicker’s family, V Sugendran, lawyer, Dr C Veni, doctor and Dr K Ramalingam, retired government official belonging to the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community. G Sundaramurthi, retired IAS officer, Dr N Veerappan from teaching faculty, D Gubendragunabalan and M Rajendran, public personalities also have been appointed to the committee.