Silence and distancing new normal as Chennai's movie theatres reopen

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was both a sense of nostalgia and disappointment as movie theaters reopened in Chennai on Tuesday after the lockdown. As calmness replaced the hustle-bustle, social distancing instead of couples and family holding hands, and most importantly, no new movie releases, theaters in the city witnessed only sparse crowds.

Despite having given permission, only a few theaters in the city, mostly multiplexes opened their doors for the public on Tuesday. Since most consider this Tuesday as an inauspicious day, staff of single-screened theaters said they would reopen only on Wednesday or Thursday, this week.

"The experience was very different. Firstly, it did not feel like watching a movie in the theater. There was no crowd, no hooting and all of us were wearing masks. Probably if new movies are released, movie-watching experience may get better," said S Vinitha, who watched a movie at Velachery.

A visit to different theaters in the city showed that the crowd mostly consisted of youth. Theater owners made different arrangements to adhere to Covid protocols.

At Jazz cinemas, everything from security check, baggage check, ticket booking, and food delivery was contactless. The iconic flavor-it-yourself popcorn now comes in a closed box with two flavors packed in sachets. Apart from that, tissues and straw are packed separately and coke comes in a reusable take-home tumbler.

"Adherence to protocols gives confidence to the customers. Though the crowd was sparse today, we are expecting the situation to get better by Deepavali and full revival by Pongal," said Chandrasen Rao, general manager-operations, Jazz Cinemas.

At Escape Cinemas, the whole staff was cheering the crowd by clapping and thanking them after every show. "We had a decent footfall today. Till the new movies are released, we will be focusing on customer experience and giving them confidence. Everything should fall in place in three months," said one of the officers there.

Customers say overall in the safety aspect, theaters looked safe. "The staff were cleaning the premises regularly and the seating arrangement where social distancing is adhered made us feel positive. Though theater experience is not the same, we must do our bit to revive the business," said N Harshitha.

Contradicting the wide-held belief that multiplexes are more hygienic than single screened theaters, Ruban Mathivanan, managing partner, GK Cinemas said the safety protocols followed in both the places are the same. In fact scenarios at single screened theaters could be better because they are smaller spaces and more focus can be given.