Vels Institute holds convocation for 2019 batch

The rank holders and Ph.D graduates were awarded in person. Dr Ishari K Ganesh, founder-chancellor of VISTAS, presided over the convocation.

Published: 10th November 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Ishari K Ganesh (centre left) honouring Prof Virander Singh Chauhan | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Pallavaram, on Monday conducted the 10th annual convocation for a total of 2,069 candidates, who completed their respective degree courses in May, 2019.

Prof. Virander Singh Chauhan, Executive Chairman, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), delivered the convocation address. The rank holders and Ph.D graduates were awarded in person. Dr Ishari K Ganesh, founder-chancellor of VISTAS, presided over the convocation.

“If we have to excel in life, criticism alone is not productive and you need to go beyond it. As graduates, you need to find solutions to all possible issues,” said Chauhan speaking at the event. He added that the mission of a university should not be only creating employable graduates but a place that helps students develop the capability to think critically. 

