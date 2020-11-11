Discharges outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Chennai

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: The daily discharge ratio of COVID-19 patients in Chennai has been higher than the daily fresh cases recorded, in the month of November. While the city recorded a total of 5,491 positive cases in this month so far, as many as 6,604 people have been discharged in the same period.

Corporation officials said, early diagnosis through fever camps have facilitated the number of people discharged being higher than the new cases. "A majority of people who were discharged in November, were admitted only after October 20. Their hospital time was reduced due to early diagnosis," said an official.

He added that the civic body mostly tests only symptomatic patients and in that, only severe patients are admitted to hospitals. "Sending patients directly without waiting for Covid tests have been the key for higher discharge," he said.

The city began recording a decline in growth of cases in the last week of October, said the officials, adding that it has been consistent in November. "This trend is visibly seen in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur and Teynampet corporation zones, which were recording high cases," said the official.

Zonal officials with Manali said that it was the first zone to reach the double digit mark in active cases but again the cases spiked in October. "More people are getting discharged here daily," the official said.

.The official added that about 500 patients were being screened in the zone daily but hardly five or seven people turn positive. "There’s less positive cases and also high discharge. We hopefully become the first zone to reach zero cases," the official added.

While Chennai’s active cases has been slightly below three percent, four Corporation zones - Manali, Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Teynampet - have just one percent active cases. Officials hope that Chennai does not see another spike in cases following the festive season.

COVID-19 toll stands at 11,387

Tamil Nadu reported 2,146 COVID-19 positive cases and 25 deaths, taking the tally to 7,48,225 and toll to 11,387 on Tuesday

