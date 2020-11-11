STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

New system to make land deals transparent?

State government mulling the usage of  a conclusive titling system in the future

Published: 11th November 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Official sources said that the Centre wants a uniform law across the country to reduce land-related litigations and enable land acquisition for infrastructure projects. (Photo | EPS)

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is mulling a significant reform in the land titling system being practised here, to minimize property disputes and provide guaranteed ownership document. Last week, an expert committee submitted a report to NITI Aayog on conclusive land titling system, which is different from the presumptive titling system that is currently being followed in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the State Revenue Department say that Tamil Nadu is currently studying various aspects of the new system before deciding on its implementation. In the current system, ownership is granted based on a registered sale deed – which is a record of the property transaction between the buyer and the seller. That apart, other documents – such as the record of rights, property tax receipts, and survey documents – are also mandatory for such transactions.

However, none of these are government guaranteed title to the property. These are only a record of the transfer of property. The buyer, as such, is not privy to the previous ownership records of the property. 
Hence, this system is called a presumptive one, and is subject to being challenged in court. On the other hand, in a conclusive titling system, the government provides guaranteed titles and compensation in case of any ownership dispute. This will require shifting to a system of registered property titles (as opposed to sale deeds) as the primary evidence of ownership, and having clear and updated land records.

Since land is a State subject, States can choose if they want to implement the new system. The Centre does want a uniform system across the country, so that it’s easy to acquire lands for infrastructure projects among other things, say sources. It is learnt that the State took part in three video conferences to discuss the conclusive land titling with the Centre.

Once the final draft is submitted to the State, a final call will be taken. Currently, land records systems in the country represent the Zamindari and Ryotwari models in India. In Tamil Nadu, the Revenue Department follows the Ryotwari system and it is easy to migrate to conclusive land titling. Sources said the move by the Centre is a welcome step as it would bring clarity in cases of property disputes, even within families. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land deal
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp