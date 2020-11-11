Young boy helped police rescue kidnapped child

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just a day after the three-month-old girl was kidnapped from Koyambedu market and later found abandoned at Ambattur, it has been revealed that an anonymous boy had alerted the patrol police about the child lying unattended.

However, the police failed to note down the boy’s identity. SI Lakshmanan and Head Constable Senthil Kumar were on patrol duty at around 9 pm, when a boy approached them and told them that a girl child had been lying unattended in front of a car showroom nearby.

The child was rescued and later handed over to her parents. “The child is doing well and there were no injuries on her body,” said a police officer, adding that a hunt was on to nab the trio who abducted the child. The police have also zeroed in on two gangs involved in child trafficking, said a police officer.