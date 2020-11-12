Businessman kills self over debt issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old businessman allegedly killed himself after being unable to pay back the debt he incurred from starting a sanitizer business in the city. According to the police, Kishore Kumar, a resident of Nanganallur, had set up his office near his house and used to buy sanitizers and masks on wholesale and sell it to retail shopkeepers.

He had taken a loan of Rs 1 crore from a bank a few months ago, but the business did not go as planned as retailers failed to show up to buy more products, said the police.



“On Wednesday morning, Kishore had left home for office at around 8 am. Later, one of his employees found him hanging from the ceiling when he came in,” said the police. A case has been registered and his body was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.