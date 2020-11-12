Chennai's Deepavali rush: Nine special trains fitted with additional coaches

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To meet the additional demand in view of Deepavali, as many as nine special trains have been augmented with sleeper and second class coaches. The revised coach composition came into effect from Thursday, said the railways in a statement.

Four sleeper coaches have been added in the Chennai Egmore – Sengottai weekly special train and Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil bi-weekly special train augmented with six sleeper coaches. Thus, passengers who have got waitlisted tickets in these trains will have higher chances of getting confirmed tickets.

Similarly, one sleeper coach each has been included in six trains - Chennai Egmore – Kollam special train, Chennai Egmore – Kanniyakumari special train, Chennai Egmore – Thoothukudi special train, Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli special train, Chennai Egmore – Sengottai special train, and Thanjavur - Chennai Egmore special train.

The Chennai Egmore – Karaikudi special had been attached with one second sitting class coach.

The change of composition of train rakes will be implemented in both directions, said the railways in a statement.