STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Infection risks, no pay hike: Ambulance drivers in Tamil Nadu soldier on despite odds

They have transported thousands of Covid-19 patients in the last eight months keeping aside fears of contagion

Published: 12th November 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking ill has never been a more menacing situation than in recent times; and more often than not the time taken to reach a hospital after symptoms set in is a matter life or death.

In this situation, ambulance drivers have donned the role of superheroes and these frontline workers have stood up to every challenge during these testing times.

So, how have our 108 ambulance drivers fared during the pandemic?

They have ferried thousands of Covid patients in the last eight months keeping aside fears of contagion. A 12-hours shift often turned 16-hour break-less travails.

Their families begged them to leave the risky job. Some rented separate rooms to keep away from families, lest they pass on the infection. But, they persevered and their support must be held in high regard as the city puts the worst behind it.   

“In the last eight months, many situations have made me wonder whether I should leave this job and start driving a taxi or a lorry. But then I kept my fears aside and continued to ferry Covid patients,” says K Pal Kannan, who has been driving an ambulance for 15 years. 

The hardest part was allaying fears of our families, with whom we spent very few hours every day said Kannan, who is also the All India 108 Ambulance Union Chennai unit secretary. 

Recently, an ambulance driver from Tirupur succumbed to Covid.

“We all knew him and he was an healthy individual. Everybody is at risk,” says M Irulandi, another ambulance driver. 

The State government has paid Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased.

No pay hike, bonus?

While ambulance drivers have been at the frontline, a lack of salary increment and/or festival incentives have worried many.

“We are risking our and our families’ lives but we are not extended any benefits. I joined the job 15 years ago at a salary of Rs 13,500 and even now I earn only Rs 15,500. We request the government to increase the base salary and provide us increment,” Pal Kannan said. 

The drivers from across the State recently staged a protest outside the Directorate of Public Health in Chennai. They claimed that the government suspended 21 of them and transferred seven for staging protests.

“The drivers have left their duties and come from various districts. We have been camping in Chennai for 10 days now, hoping the authorities would arrive at a solution soon,” said Irulandi. 

When contacted, Directorate of Public Health officials told Express, “This protest is a yearly affair, especially before the festival season. We are holding talks with them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ambulance COVID 19
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp