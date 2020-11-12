MTC MD arrested in job fraud case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Managing Director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) was arrested by officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday. He was named along with former Transport Minister K Senthil Balaji in the job fraud case, where they allegedly swindled over Rs 1.86 crore. K Ganesan had served as the MD of MTC in Chennai for a few years and was transferred to Coimbatore. He has been remanded in judicial custody until November 25, said a senior police officer. The complainant in 2015 alleged that the then Transport Minister Senthil Balaji along with few others had swindled around Rs 2 crore promising government jobs during 2014-2015. He said they had taken money from at least 81 people.