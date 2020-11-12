MTC MD arrested in job fraud case

CHENNAI: The Managing Director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) was arrested by officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday. He was named along with former Transport Minister K Senthil Balaji in the job fraud case, where they allegedly swindled over Rs 1.86 crore. K Ganesan had served as the MD of MTC in Chennai for a few years and was transferred to Coimbatore. He has been remanded in judicial custody until November 25, said a senior police officer. The complainant in 2015 alleged that the then Transport Minister Senthil Balaji along with few others had swindled around Rs 2 crore promising government jobs during 2014-2015. He said they had taken money from at least 81 people.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Indian-origin man gets 80 hours community service for illegal immigration advice in UK
2,500 personnel to be deployed across Delhi on Diwali
Kalaignar Karunanidhi breakfast scheme for school students launched in Puducherry
China's online Singles Day sales exceed USD 74 billion, new record
US envoy insists pressure on Iran will persist under Joe Biden