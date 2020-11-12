Why Marina Beach alone still remains shut, asks Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the Chennai Corporation as to why the public was denied access to Marina beach alone when everything else, including cinema theatres, have been opened. “If the civic body does not take a decision soon, then we would have to pass a direction to open the beach,” a division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh said.

Additional advocate general SR Rajagopal told the court that the beach might not be opened for public till November end. The issue pertains to a plea seeking regularisation of vending in the beach, its proper maintenance and eviction of fish venders from the Loop Road.

On Wednesday, Rajagopal filed an additional report on behalf of the corporation and submitted that the court directions on maintenance of the beach was being followed. The bench adjourned the hearing to November 18.