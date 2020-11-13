InKo Centre director to be awarded by Korean govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Rathi Jafer, Director, Indo-Korean Cultural and Information Centre (InKo), a non-profit society, has become the first person from South India, who will be honoured with the Prime Minister’s Medal from the Korean government for her contribution to the development of Hangul (Korean language) and dissemination of the language here.

On behalf of Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun, the Consul General of Republic of Korea, Chennai, Young-seup Kwon,will deliver the prestigious medal to Dr Jafer. It will be presented at the InKo Centre, in the presence of Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, and Chairman, InKo Centre and Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea.

The event was scheduled on Thursday but got postponed due to rains. It is rescheduled for November 18, according to a spokesperson. Last year, Dr Jafer received the Foreign Minister’s Medal for enhancing cultural exchanges between Korea and India.