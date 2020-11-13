‘Negligence, failure to follow guidelines reasons for injuries during Deepavali’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State all set to celebrate Deepavali on Saturday, doctors have appealed everyone to take utmost care while bursting crackers. According to Rajan Eye Care Hospital Chairman and Medical Director Dr Mohan Rajan, there has been an increased incidence of fire cracker mishaps leading to eye injuries in the past few years.

“This is mainly because of negligence and failure to follow guidelines.”“Injuries referred to our hospital range from corneal abrasion to traumatic cataract, corneal tear, retinal detachment, vitreous haemorrhage and rupture globe.

It has been found that 45 per cent of ocular injuries in children occur at home, of which cracker injuries’ contribution is as high as 10 per cent,” Dr Rajan said. Experts say ‘rocket’ cracker injuries are the worst, since they rupture eyeballs. “Blast injuries could lead to superficial burns, wherein certain metallic parts could enter the eye and damage it,” he added. Here’s a few do’s and don’ts for a safe Deepavali...

Two hours to burst crackers

Chennai: Burning of firecrackers is allowed only from 6 to 7 am and 7 to 8 pm on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) announced on Thursday. This restriction has been in force since 2018, in a bid to reduce air and noise pollution and prevent fire accidents, said a statement from TNPCB.

Resident welfare associations can seek prior permission from district administration and local body authorities to hold gatherings in open spaces and celebrate Deepavali together. In order to measure air quality in Chennai, monitors have been installed at 15 spots. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services and School Education Department have issued advisories. Some important ones are as follows:

● Do not wear loose clothes made of terry cotton, synthetic or other flammable materials

● Maintain social distancing while burning firecrackers

● Keep a bucket of water handy

● Do not burn crackers in hand, near the body, closed boxes or bottles

● Light ‘rocket’ crackers only in open spaces, far away from huts and houses

● Do not light fireworks in crowded areas, in front of firework shops, near hospitals, old age homes, petrol outlets, gas stations or religious places

● Parents should supervise children

● Do not threaten or hurt animals with fireworks

● Avoid loud high-decibel fireworks

● Do not inspect fireworks that did not burst in the first attempt