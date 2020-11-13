STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Negligence, failure to follow guidelines reasons for injuries during Deepavali’

With the State all set to celebrate Deepavali on Saturday, doctors have appealed everyone to take utmost care while bursting crackers.

Published: 13th November 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Shoppers throng shops put up at Island Grounds to buy crackers ahead of Deepavali, on Thursday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

Shoppers throng shops put up at Island Grounds to buy crackers ahead of Deepavali, on Thursday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State all set to celebrate Deepavali on Saturday, doctors have appealed everyone to take utmost care while bursting crackers. According to Rajan Eye Care Hospital Chairman and Medical Director Dr Mohan Rajan, there has been an increased incidence of fire cracker mishaps leading to eye injuries in the past few years. 

“This is mainly because of negligence and failure to follow guidelines.”“Injuries referred to our hospital range from corneal abrasion to traumatic cataract, corneal tear, retinal detachment, vitreous haemorrhage and rupture globe.

It has been found that 45 per cent of ocular injuries in children occur at home, of which cracker injuries’ contribution is as high as 10 per cent,” Dr Rajan said. Experts say ‘rocket’ cracker injuries are the worst, since they rupture eyeballs. “Blast injuries could lead to superficial burns, wherein certain metallic parts could enter the eye and damage it,” he added. Here’s a few do’s and don’ts for a safe Deepavali...

Two hours to burst crackers
Chennai: Burning of firecrackers is allowed only from 6 to 7 am and 7 to 8 pm on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) announced on Thursday. This restriction has been in force since 2018, in a bid to reduce air and noise pollution and prevent fire accidents, said a statement from TNPCB.

Resident welfare associations can seek prior permission from district administration and local body authorities to hold gatherings in open spaces and celebrate Deepavali together. In order to measure air quality in Chennai, monitors have been installed at 15 spots. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services and School Education Department have issued advisories. Some important ones are as follows:

●    Do not wear loose clothes made of terry cotton, synthetic or other flammable materials
●    Maintain social distancing while burning firecrackers
●    Keep a bucket of water handy
●    Do not burn crackers in hand, near the body, closed boxes or bottles
●    Light ‘rocket’ crackers only in open spaces, far away from huts and houses
●  Do not light fireworks in crowded areas, in front of firework shops, near hospitals, old age homes, petrol outlets, gas stations or religious places
●    Parents should supervise children
●    Do not threaten or hurt animals with fireworks
●    Avoid loud high-decibel fireworks
●    Do not inspect fireworks that did not burst in the first attempt

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp