Over 38k students apply for MBBS, BDS courses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 38,232 candidates submitted their filled-in online applications for MBBS and BDS courses this year, according to the Selection Committee. Thursday was the last date for online submission of applications. According to the Directorate of Medical Education, Selection Committee, they received 24,154 applications for government colleges and 14,078 for private colleges.

Till 5 pm on Thursday, 43,761 candidates had registered for counselling, but among them only 38,232 submitted their filled-in applications. Speaking to press at the Secretariat, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said candidates can also send e-mails to the Selection Committee for any corrections in their applications.

“This is to ensure that the applications do not get rejected for minor corrections,” he said.

The Minister also said there were 4,061 MBBS seats and more would be added as they come. The rank list will be released on November 16 at the Directorate of Medical Education office, and counselling might be conducted on November 18-19, after discussion with the Chief Minister.

“On the first day, special counselling will be conducted and on the next day, counselling will be conducted for 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students. After that, general counselling will begin,” Vijayabaskar said. He said around 304 MBBS seats and 91 BDS seats might go for government school students.

Vijayabaskar said due to pandemic, the government is planning to conduct offline counselling in places like Nehru Stadium this year. Per day around 500 candidates will be called for the counselling at different timings to prevent crowding in the premises. The counselling will be conducted following all Covid-19 guidelines.