STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sluggish sales worry firecracker vendors in Chennai amid Diwali season

People dependent on the cracker industry have also been hit hard due to the pandemic and restriction in timings to burst the fireworks.

Published: 14th November 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

People throng at Island grounds for buying crackers ahead of Diwali

People throng at Island grounds for buying crackers ahead of Diwali. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As COVID-19 pandemic hit us in the beginning of the year, many small businesses shut down and even the big ones are struggling to stay afloat. Nothing has changed over the last few months and this year Deepavali will be a low-key affair for many.

People dependent on the cracker industry have also been hit hard due to the pandemic and restriction in timings to burst the fireworks. Cracker sales have dropped drastically. Vendors say only 25 to 30 per cent  sales have been recorded when compared to last year.

They attribute it to the pandemic and recent rains. Vendors at many firework shops in Parry's Corner said, "Nothing has been sold except for few a family boxes of fireworks worth Rs 2,000 each. Today, some 10 per cent of the stock has been sold," said Ramesh R, a vendor at Thirupathy Fireworks in Parry's.

While vendors say sales has been dull, the narrow streets of Parry's were overflowing with shoppers on eve of the festival. "Most people come to enquire prices. Some just buy flower pots and rocket," added Ramesh.

Vendors said that crackers which used to be burst in the morning were sold less due to timing restrictions while fancy crackers saw a decent sale. "Flower pots, sparkles, fancies and rockets are some of the crackers which sold fairly well," said Pughalenthi A, a retailer of Standard Fireworks in Parry’s. 

70 per cent production

"With just 50 per cent work strength due to COVID restrictions this year, we were able to produce only 70 per cent of the crackers compared to 2019," said P Ganesan, president, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association (TANFAMA).

He said that with cracker ban in five States, sales and distribution too have taken a back seat. "We have distributed 95 per cent of the manufactured stock. We will only know the sales figures after the festival," added Ganesan. 

K Mariappan of Sri Arumugam Fireworks, who was also the former president of TANFAMA, said the industry has faced a dead-end due to low production this year. "With the restrictions on timings, the sales have been dull but we are hopeful it will pick up," he said. There are about 1,000 licensed cracker units in Savikasi accounting for a total business of around Rs 3,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Firecracker vendors Firecracker sales Chennai firecrackers Diwali
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp