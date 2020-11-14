Sluggish sales worry firecracker vendors in Chennai amid Diwali season

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As COVID-19 pandemic hit us in the beginning of the year, many small businesses shut down and even the big ones are struggling to stay afloat. Nothing has changed over the last few months and this year Deepavali will be a low-key affair for many.

People dependent on the cracker industry have also been hit hard due to the pandemic and restriction in timings to burst the fireworks. Cracker sales have dropped drastically. Vendors say only 25 to 30 per cent sales have been recorded when compared to last year.

They attribute it to the pandemic and recent rains. Vendors at many firework shops in Parry's Corner said, "Nothing has been sold except for few a family boxes of fireworks worth Rs 2,000 each. Today, some 10 per cent of the stock has been sold," said Ramesh R, a vendor at Thirupathy Fireworks in Parry's.

While vendors say sales has been dull, the narrow streets of Parry's were overflowing with shoppers on eve of the festival. "Most people come to enquire prices. Some just buy flower pots and rocket," added Ramesh.

Vendors said that crackers which used to be burst in the morning were sold less due to timing restrictions while fancy crackers saw a decent sale. "Flower pots, sparkles, fancies and rockets are some of the crackers which sold fairly well," said Pughalenthi A, a retailer of Standard Fireworks in Parry’s.

70 per cent production

"With just 50 per cent work strength due to COVID restrictions this year, we were able to produce only 70 per cent of the crackers compared to 2019," said P Ganesan, president, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association (TANFAMA).

He said that with cracker ban in five States, sales and distribution too have taken a back seat. "We have distributed 95 per cent of the manufactured stock. We will only know the sales figures after the festival," added Ganesan.

K Mariappan of Sri Arumugam Fireworks, who was also the former president of TANFAMA, said the industry has faced a dead-end due to low production this year. "With the restrictions on timings, the sales have been dull but we are hopeful it will pick up," he said. There are about 1,000 licensed cracker units in Savikasi accounting for a total business of around Rs 3,000 crore.