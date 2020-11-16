Chennai: Five drown near Kasimedu Fishing Harbour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five teenagers drowned in the sea near Kasimedu Fishing Harbour on Sunday evening after they were dragged in by huge waves while they were bathing.

The five were identified as S Durga (17), her brother S Aruraj, (19), twins - Margaret (13) and Martin (13) and Vishnu (14), all from Old Washermenpet. The incident happened when three families had gone to the beach. However, all five went missing and untraceable. Later the body of Arulraj alone washed ashore.

Since it was dark, the rescue operation was suspended and will be taken up in the morning, said sources.