STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19 positivity rate in Chennai stands at 5.4 per cent

According to data released by the city corporation on Sunday, in the last seven days Chennai has recorded a negative case growth of 3.7 per cent.

Published: 16th November 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai covid tests

A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the number of people discharged in Chennai nears the two lakh mark, the city continues to record a negative case growth, which means the daily COVID-19 discharge rate is higher than the daily new cases. According to data released by the city corporation on Sunday, in the last seven days Chennai has recorded a negative case growth of 3.7 per cent.

Fourteen out of the 15 Corporation zones have a negative case growth while Zone 12 - Alandur - alone has a positive case growth rate of 1.4 per cent. Corporation officials said that there has been a rise in cases locally near the market areas and it will be contained.

"From there an average of 20 people are tested in the fever camps," the official said. Zone 13 - Adyar - has the highest decline in cases with a negative growth rate of 6.2 per cent, followed by Perungudi, which has a negative growth rate of 6 per cent.

While six Corporation zones have a case growth rate lesser than the city’s overall case growth rate, the positivity rate in the city is now at 5.4 per cent.

Active cases

Five Corporation zones - Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Sholinganallur all have
an active caseload of one per cent, while Chennai has active cases slightly below three per cent.

State reports 1,819 cases, 12 deaths

The State reported 1,819 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the tally to 7,58,191 and toll to 11,478 on Sunday. A private lab,  KG Multi Specialty Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Diagnostics, Thanjavur has been approved for COVID-19 testing.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the Government Hospital in Tiruvallur. The district has 1,766 beds in government and private hospitals for COVID treatment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus CHennai COVID cases
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp