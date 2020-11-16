COVID-19 positivity rate in Chennai stands at 5.4 per cent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the number of people discharged in Chennai nears the two lakh mark, the city continues to record a negative case growth, which means the daily COVID-19 discharge rate is higher than the daily new cases. According to data released by the city corporation on Sunday, in the last seven days Chennai has recorded a negative case growth of 3.7 per cent.

Fourteen out of the 15 Corporation zones have a negative case growth while Zone 12 - Alandur - alone has a positive case growth rate of 1.4 per cent. Corporation officials said that there has been a rise in cases locally near the market areas and it will be contained.

"From there an average of 20 people are tested in the fever camps," the official said. Zone 13 - Adyar - has the highest decline in cases with a negative growth rate of 6.2 per cent, followed by Perungudi, which has a negative growth rate of 6 per cent.

While six Corporation zones have a case growth rate lesser than the city’s overall case growth rate, the positivity rate in the city is now at 5.4 per cent.

Active cases

Five Corporation zones - Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Sholinganallur all have

an active caseload of one per cent, while Chennai has active cases slightly below three per cent.

State reports 1,819 cases, 12 deaths

The State reported 1,819 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the tally to 7,58,191 and toll to 11,478 on Sunday. A private lab, KG Multi Specialty Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Diagnostics, Thanjavur has been approved for COVID-19 testing.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the Government Hospital in Tiruvallur. The district has 1,766 beds in government and private hospitals for COVID treatment