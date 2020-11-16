More than 106 distress calls received by Chennai's fire service control room during Diwali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While distress calls to fire service control room in Chennai increased, the State recorded less calls as compared to last year. Meanwhile, the number of violators booked for bursting crackers doubled in the city. In Tamil Nadu, over 106 distress calls were received, said a senior officer.

While in 2019, the number was was 138. At least 18 people suffered minor burns and were treated at major government hospitals and the condition of two is serious, according to the fire control room. As per the fire statistics, 40 fire-related calls were received.

Fire accidents

Out of the 40 calls, in Chennai, 33 were minor fire accidents after rockets landed on trees and thatched roofs, while seven were crackers which set fire to garbage and two people's clothes.It can be re membered that the distress calls in Chennai in 2019 was 26 and over 50 people were injured in several incidents last year. The number of injured has reduced when compared to previous year.

While 16 people who suffered burn injuries were treated, two have been admitted at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) DG MS Jaffar Sait said, "While the number of fire accidents has reduced, in Chennai alone it has increased probably because of less or no rain for the past two days, while last year there was heavy rain."

428 booked

A total of 428 people were booked for violating timings in Chennai. Last year, it was 204. Divided into four zones, West zone comprising Pulianthope, Anna Nagar, MKB Nagar, Villivakkam, Koyambedu, Avadi and Poonamalllee recorded the most number of cases with 239.

This was followed by 95 in South Zone, 57 in East Zone and 37 in North Zone. In Tiruvallur, 270 people were booked for various violations and 219 for drinking in public places and 51 for illegally selling banned tobacco. Meanwhile, police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Saturday distributed sweets to personnel deployed in T Nagar and Koyambedu for Deepavali duty.