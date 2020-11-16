Waste collection post-Diwali in Chennai sees significant dip

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year, cracker waste collected by the City corporation saw a significant dip as compared to last year. A statement from Corporation said on Sunday, 15.559 tonnes of cracker waste was collected whereas last year, a total of 21.9 tonnes of waste was collected.

Cracker waste collected for three days from November 13 to 15 this year, was 18.673 tonnes, lower than Deepavali day collection last year. In comparison, in 2018, the city corporation had collected around 64.5 tonnes over a period of three days while in 2017, the civic body had collected 80 tonnes.