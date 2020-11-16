STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Zeal returns to Chennai's Vandalur zoo post Unlock 6.0

For 239 days since March 17, the animals at the Aringnar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur had no visitors.

Published: 16th November 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Public have been allowed inside Vandalur zoo on Wednesday post Unlock 6.0. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Public have been allowed inside Vandalur zoo on Wednesday post Unlock 6.0. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Ashwin Prasath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For 239 days since March 17, the animals at the Aringnar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur had no visitors. That changed on November 11 when the government of Tamil Nadu government opened the zoo - albeit, with restrictions - for the public.

The New Indian Express lensman Ashwin Prasath's visit to the park was replete with the usual delights - hopping deers, prancing tigers and chirping birds. All this fun was not without a good measure of caution as officials regulated the number of visits to the zoo, checked for body temperature and insisted on the use of masks at all times on the premises.

Online booking of tickets, through the webtsite or zoo mobile app is being encouraged instead of manual ticketing. Foot-operated hand wash dispensers and sanitisers have been placed in strategic locations for people to use. Even vehicles entering the premise get a disinfectant tyre bath.

The plethora of protocols is sure to make the experience a safe one for landlocked Chennaiites venturing out to appreciate the beauty of the beasts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aringnar Anna Zoological Park Chennai zoo Unlock 6
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp