Zeal returns to Chennai's Vandalur zoo post Unlock 6.0

Ashwin Prasath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For 239 days since March 17, the animals at the Aringnar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur had no visitors. That changed on November 11 when the government of Tamil Nadu government opened the zoo - albeit, with restrictions - for the public.

The New Indian Express lensman Ashwin Prasath's visit to the park was replete with the usual delights - hopping deers, prancing tigers and chirping birds. All this fun was not without a good measure of caution as officials regulated the number of visits to the zoo, checked for body temperature and insisted on the use of masks at all times on the premises.

Online booking of tickets, through the webtsite or zoo mobile app is being encouraged instead of manual ticketing. Foot-operated hand wash dispensers and sanitisers have been placed in strategic locations for people to use. Even vehicles entering the premise get a disinfectant tyre bath.

The plethora of protocols is sure to make the experience a safe one for landlocked Chennaiites venturing out to appreciate the beauty of the beasts.