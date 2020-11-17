Cop on duty ‘attacked’ by kin of accused 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector who went to inquire a woman harassment complaint was allegedly attacked by the family of the accused in Kodungaiyur. Police have rounded up six persons in connection with the incidents.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Kodungaiyur police station that two men harassed her on the road and sub-inspector Sivasankaran, along with a police constable, visited the suspects’ house for an inquiry.

“When he tried to take the duo to the police station, the families of both men got into an argument with the sub-inspector and attacked him and the constable. At least 10 men held the police and yelled at them,” said a police officer.

On information, more personnel rushed and secured the duo. They were identified as S Akash (23) of Kodungaiyur and M Venkatesh (25). The duo was booked under Woman Harassment Act and remanded. Later, Akash’s father Sitrarasu and relatives Amalraj, Sadhasivam and Mohanraj were arrested on the charges of preventing a government official from discharging his duties.