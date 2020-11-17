STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KRT 79 & KLC 48 to hold short film contest

The duration of the film must be between 30 seconds to three minutes and the film can be made in any language or have no dialogue at all.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kottayam Round Table 79 and Kottayam Ladies Circle 48, in association with AnomalyOne (a team of young filmmakers), is organising an All Kerala Inter- School Short Film Contest 2020 titled November Rain for students between classes 8 and 12.

The duration of the film must be between 30 seconds to three minutes and the film can be made in any language or have no dialogue at all. The teams have the freedom to choose any theme of their interest. “November Rain is an annual inter-school competition initiative by Kottayam Round Table 79 and Kottayam Ladies Circle 48, conducted in the month of November for the past eight years.

The idea of November Rainis to provide the children with a plat form to exhibit their skills and promote their learning. Spelling Bee and quiz are the other events we conduct,” explains Ajay George, member, Kottayam Round Table 79.

The submissions will be judged by an eminent panel headed by Jayaraj, jury chairman and director; Pradeep Nair, director; Manju Sara Rajan, former CEO of Kochi Biennale Foundation and Mariam Mammen, COO, Manorama Online.

Schools from Kerala that wish to participate can register at www.november-rain. com. Entry is free. Each school can register up to three teams and a maximum of six members per team. Registrations are open till November 30. For queries, email: rtiweek@gmail.com

