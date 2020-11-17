Serving scoops of memories

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A juicy vegetable patty sandwiched between fresh lettuce, onions a n d tomatoes, topped with cheese and drizzled with a tangy sauce; soft golden-yellow burger buns holding it all together, with a serving of potato crisps on the side, and a comforting bowl of American banana split with generous toppings of nuts and a thin film of a decadent sauce to finish the meal off.

As I dial the number of Chit Chat’s founder Jegadeesh, memories of my first burger and sundae at the iconic ice cream parlour in Anna Salai, over 15 years ago, come flooding in. An avid Archie comic reader, while growing up, looking at panels of Jughead devouring the burger and sundae meal at Pop’s Chock’Lit Shoppe used to leave me salivating and wondering what the appetising dish tasted like.

When I finally savoured a slice of the goodness here, at home, Jughead’s love for the staples became more relatable. “I had my first burger and banana split sundae at Chit Chat!” I enthused over the call, recalling anecdotes shared by my mother about how the parlour served as the perfect haunt for the entire family.

“We’ve had and still have three generations of people visiting our parlour to get a taste of our ice creams while having a good time,” shares Jegadeesh, a graduate from Madras Medical College (1976 batch), who discontinued his medical practice to find his footing in entrepreneurship.

Bringing in exclusivity

The decision, he says, was serendipitous. “Back in the day, as 20-somethings, my friends and I used to want to sit in a spot and chat for hours. Stalls, carts, shops and malls – for a city that is now dotted with ubiquitous hangout spots, Chennai, 40 years ago, lacked the comfort of one that was both convenient and affordable. An exclusive ice cream parlour too hadn’t made its way into the city yet.

So, after taking suggestions from a few friends, I decided to fuse both the needs, bridge the gap and fill the vacuum,” he shares, recalling the brand’s origin. While procuring a spot in the heart of the city — Mount Road — came with its set of challenges, Jegadeesh was steadfast in his pursuit and established, perhaps, the first boutique ice cream brand and parlour in the city.

“Until then, Buhari used to serve vanilla and chocolate ice cream, Rita’s used to have its kuchi ice cream and Jaffer’s, outside Elphinstone Theatre on Mount Road, was serving flavours like pista and butterscotch, and faloodas was a favourite among the Chennaiites in the 70s. But, with time, everyone was looking for more variety and that’s what I tapped on,” he says.

What began in 1980 as a destination to provide the city’s populace a den to unwind for hours with friends, or soak in moments of silence over a bowl of Peach Melba, Tutty Fruity ice cream, special sundaes and whatnots, has stuck true to its vision for four decades now, and has become a brand that’s entwined with the fabric of the city. “It’s our 40th year and we continue to resonate with our patrons and serve traditionally churned milk ice-creams,” he says with pride.

A famous attraction

With a three-member staff brigade, a limited menu, and plenty of heart, the café opened in June 1980. “Leo, Ashok and Sethuraman were the first set of employees and they stuck with Chit Chat for a very long time. While one used to man the pantry, the other used to cook and the third used to serve orders; cleaning utensils was a chore that we did together.

We started off to a lukewarm sale — one that never exceeded the 150-160 mark. Once we touched the 201 mark, things began looking up. The 201st order was mine — I ordered a tea for `2. That changed the course of Chit Chat,” he shares. With their shutters open past midnight and a kitchen serving unique concoctions of ice creams at `6 and hot cuppas of tea and coffee at `2, the brand slowly began seeing customers both old and young frequent their premises around the clock.

“It was a popular haunt even among people from the showbiz; several used to drop in with friends and colleagues during the night. There were even stars who would order takeaway boxes of ice creams for their family,” says Jegadeesh, who also went on to allow movie shootings at the parlour, embedding the Chit Chat logo in the minds of people.

Over the years, from dealing with lack of refrigeration by storing ice creams in barrels filled with ice and salt, venturing into creating fresh fruit ice creams and luscious ice cream sundaes, introducing a continental menu of quick bites to piece de résistance desserts, opening a restaurant at its premises, a baking unit with 10 to 12 employees to starting additional outlets, the brand has grown from strength to strength. “For a while, due to the Chennai Metro Rail work on Anna Salai, business dipped.

But, that didn’t bog our spirits down. We have renovated our premises to suit the sensibilities and aesthetics of the younger generations while sticking to our core. In the past 40 years, we have created over 130 new flavours at our manufacturing facility in Valasaravakkam and served them to patrons but we only retain the ones that find takers. But, venturing into new areas, creating new flavours and keeping ourselves updated with time has been our USP,” he tells.

With several happy memories waiting to be unravelled in the nooks and crannies of the parlour, and in every ice cream scoop, Jegadeesh looks back at happy ones and tells, “Many people have met their better halves here for the first time, organised family meet-ups and gotten married. They say that this is a raasiana edam. In the 1990s, we even set up a small hall at the terrace called The Decade Hall and conducted close to 10 weddings there.

When they revisit Chit Chat, they all become nostalgic and revel in the happy memories. That’s what we want to continue to do – churn happiness!” he shares. Chit Chat is located at Anna Salai and Valasaravakkam.

The brand also caters to weddings, birthdays and other events in the city. For details, call 24868347, 9385388800 or 9381977700. Visit: chitchaticecreams. com

Lockdown tale

During the lockdown, while the demand for ice creams plummeted, Chit Chat tided through the time by prepping and utilising the baking unit to its full potential. “The baking unit began in the 90s when we

decided to make our own cake base for Cassata ice creams to keep it 100 per cent vegetarian. Since then, we have whipped several lip-smacking cakes and bakes for events and casual dining. But, during the pandemic, the demand for bread was high and our staff members worked hard to deliver and cater to the demand,” says Jegadeesh.