Train services between Chennai and Tirupati set to resume after nearly seven months

The fully reserved daily special will leave Chennai at 6.25 am and reach Tirupati at 9.40 am. In the return direction, the train will leave Tirupati at 10.15 am and reach Chennai at 1.40 pm.

Published: 17th November 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

The maiden service from both ends will commence on Thursday (File photo| EPS/ A Raja Chidambaram)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After nearly seven months, train services between Chennai and Tirupati will resume from Thursday. Southern Railway has decided to operate a special train daily and the railway board too has given approval. The special train will be operated in the time slot of the regular Sapthagiri Express.

Interestingly, the Tirupati bound special train from Chennai will stop at Ambattur station. However, the halt has not been authorised during the return journey from Tirupati to Chennai

According to a press statement, the Chennai Central – Tirupati fully reserved daily special will leave Chennai at 6.25 am and reach Tirupati at 9.40 am. In the return direction, the train will leave
Tirupati at 10.15 am and reach Chennai at 1.40 pm.

The maiden service from both ends will commence on Thursday and the trains will be operated till further advice. Reservation for the trains was thrown open on Tuesday.

The trains will stop at Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Ekambarakuppam, Puttur and Renigunta in both directions.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway announced that three fully reserved specials will be introduced on the Chennai – Ahmedabad, Nagercoil – Shalimar and Thiruvananthapuram – Shalimar routes.

The Chennai – Ahmedabad fully reserved daily superfast special will start on November 22. The first service of the train from Ahmedabad will commence on November 23.

Similarly, the maiden service of the Nagercoil – Shalimar fully reserved weekly special will start from Nagercoil on November 22. The first service from Shalimar will start on November 25.

The Thiruvananthapuram – Shalimar fully reserved biweekly specials will start from Thiruvananthapuram on November 28 and  from Shalimar on December 1, said the statement. All the trains will be operated till further orders, added the railways.

