Bringing professionals together in a podcast

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: I’m an avid consumer of podcasts. I spend two-three hours a day listening to them. The 45-50 podcasts in my list revolve around an array of topics like politics, technology, photography, and more. It is an impactful medium. Perhaps, that’s what inspired me to create one,” says BRS Sreenag.

The architectural photographer launched his debut podcast and video series Everything Comes Together in the end of July. In the long-form video series and podcast, he speaks to seasoned people from the architecture, photography and design communities.

The conversations track their journeys through highs and lows, overcoming challenges and incidents that made them who they are today. These are real-life stories of people behind the work, rather than the work itself. “The idea to move forward with this format came from a realisation that the stories of most Indian creatives are rarely documented unless they are already famous.

This does not mean that they can’t serve as an inspiration to young people or even seasoned professionals who can gain validation and look at their own journeys differently,” elaborates Sreenag, who has been in the industry for 15 years. His award-winning photography company specialising in architecture, industrial, and corporate portrait photography — Sreenag Pictures, was founded in 2005.

As of this month, the podcast already has eight episodes of conversations with architects, interior designers, graphic designers, a food stylist, a wildlife filmmaker, and a concert photographer. The guests are aged from 30 to 70, giving a wide range of perspectives and approaches to handling varied situations in life. “When I go to conduct photography workshops, a few common questions that I encounter from school and college students is “How did you convince your parents? Is there scope in the field? How long does it take to stabilise income?” These are real-world challenges.

One of my listeners is a young architect who quit his job just before the lockdown. He told me that listening to the podcast gave him hope. This solidified my idea and pushed me to produce more content,” says Sreenag. The interviews are an hour, minimum. These are indepth in nature and not meant for someone to sit and watch at one ago, he says. “Preparing for these interviews requires effort as these are people who have decades of experience in the industry.

Extracting years of work and accommodating them in one audio or video isn’t easy. You need to soak in these powerful stories and let them wash over you. When you have the muchneeded leisure time in hand make use of it by widening your knowledge base, revamp your official website, get active on social media, expand your network, and establish contacts.

At least, these were a few things I did so that I have a stream of people to collaborate with when things opened up,” explains Sreenag. He shares that there will be more topical special episodes, too, which pertain to architecture, photography, or design, that would be of interest to people in these communities.

While he is basking in the glory of his podcast’s success, Sreenag also added another feather to his cap — he’ll give a ten-minute virtual presentation at the World Architecture Festival 2020 in the first week of December. “I will be talking on how to go about planning for an architectural shoot by showcasing a case study from my assignment. The video will be streamed to the audience,” says a delighted Sreenag who’s currently handling a few photography projects.

Everything Comes Together is available on www.youtube.com/ sreenagpictures and www.anchor. fm/etc