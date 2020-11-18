STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation wants Marina Beach reopened by first week of December

The corporation also said that tenders have been floated to provide 900 modern pushcarts for vendors on the beach

Published: 18th November 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Marina beach, Chennai

A policeman patrolling at Marina Beach. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it has requested the state government to reopen the Marina Beach by December. The corporation also said that tenders have been floated to provide 900 modern pushcarts for vendors on the beach. The court directed the state authorities to file a comprehensive report on the relocation of fish markets and construction of an overbridge on the loop road.

The two-member bench comprising justices Vineet Kothari and MS Ramesh passed the directions after the Chennai corporation orally submitted that Anna University has been roped in to submit a detailed report on the creation of footpaths and foot over bridges on the loop road, which would take three weeks.

The judges observed, "Let's start the new year with the beautification of Marina Beach by expediting the work."

Responding to the observation, additional advocate general S R Rajagopal said that tenders have already been floated and two companies have already expressed their interest in providing 900
modern pushcarts to the vendors of Marina Beach.

However, the counsel for the vendors contended that the court has to direct the state to reopen Marina beach for the vendors who are deprived of their livelihood for the past nine months.

The Chennai Corporation in reply said reopening the beach for the public is a policy decision of the state and the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till November 30.

"We have requested the government to consider reopening and the state will soon take a decision," he added.

Justice Vineet Kothari observed that the reopening of the beach, tenders for carts and the loop road work must be expedited with progress by the first week of December.

The bench then recorded the submissions made by all the parties, ordered for the interim stay on the pushcart tenders to be removed and directed the state to file a detailed report on the civil work to be carried out on the foot over bridge and footpaths on the loop road by December 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marina beach chennai
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp