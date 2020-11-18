STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Medical counselling to begin on Wednesday

The Selection Committee has released the MBBS and BDS counselling schedule for the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium being prepared for counselling in Chennai on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Selection Committee has released the MBBS and BDS counselling schedule for the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students.  It will commence from Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru outdoor stadium from 9 am and will continue till Friday. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will hand over seat allotment orders to the first top 10 rankers, said the health officials. The Selection Committee was expected to conduct counselling for the special category on Wednesday instead it released the schedule for 7.5 per cent quota.

Meanwhile, the Selection Committee also included 12 students in the rank list for 7.5 percent quota. Counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS for 2020 -2021under special category is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday. SMS will be sent to eligible candidates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp