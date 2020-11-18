Medical counselling to begin on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Selection Committee has released the MBBS and BDS counselling schedule for the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students. It will commence from Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru outdoor stadium from 9 am and will continue till Friday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will hand over seat allotment orders to the first top 10 rankers, said the health officials. The Selection Committee was expected to conduct counselling for the special category on Wednesday instead it released the schedule for 7.5 per cent quota.

Meanwhile, the Selection Committee also included 12 students in the rank list for 7.5 percent quota. Counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS for 2020 -2021under special category is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday. SMS will be sent to eligible candidates.