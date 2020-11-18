STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newborn care week: Booklet for pregnant mothers launched at Chennai's Stanley Hospital

Published: 18th November 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

The book was launched in the presence of mothers with their newborns

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the world observes newborn care week from November 15 to 21, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar launched a booklet for pregnant mothers on Wednesday at the Stanley Government Medical College Hospital.

Consisting of answers to various FAQs and other general information for pregnant mothers, it was prepared by doctors of the pediatric department at the hospital.

Dr J Ganesh, Director of the Institute of Social Pediatrics, said the hospital has printed 1,000 copies so far and they will be distributed free of cost to all pregnant mothers who come there.

“The contents of the book have been framed in a simple way for mothers to understand. It explains what they must do to take care of the babies, how to oil massage and what the mother must eat among other things,” Dr Ganesh told The New Indian Express.

The book also mentions what must be given to the baby, what must not be given, what must the mother do if breast milk is insufficient, what are the risks in giving bottled milk and other necessary topics for mothers.

The book was launched in the presence of mothers with their newborns. Doctors said they expect to print more copies to distribute across the state.

Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan and Dean of the hospital Dr P Balaji were also present at the event.

