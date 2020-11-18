Storage levels at dams, lakes being monitored: RB Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday said the government has been constantly monitoring storage levels in all lakes and dams across the State. Once they reach the maximum level, water would be released at an appropriate time.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the northeast monsoon began this year on October 28. Till November 16, the normal rainfall should have been 287.9mm. However, the State received only 180.7mm during this period and this is 37 per cent less than normal.

Rainfall has been normal in the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Virudhunagar, while deficient in 31 others. The Minister also released the compendium of circular issued for preparedness during the monsoon and the emergency telephone directory.

During the emergency period, people can call the State-level control room by dialling toll free number 1070. At the district level, they can call 1077 to lodge complaints. Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy and senior officials were present on the occasion.