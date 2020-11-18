STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Storage levels at dams, lakes being monitored: RB Udhayakumar

Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday said the government has been constantly monitoring storage levels in all lakes and dams across the State.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chembarambakkam lake in the outskirts of the city reached nearly 80 per cent of its capacity on Tuesday, attracting attention of the locals. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Chembarambakkam lake in the outskirts of the city reached nearly 80 per cent of its capacity on Tuesday, attracting attention of the locals. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday said the government has been constantly monitoring storage levels in all lakes and dams across the State. Once they reach the maximum level, water would be released at an appropriate time.  

Addressing a press conference here, he said the northeast monsoon began this year on October 28. Till November 16, the normal rainfall should have been 287.9mm.  However, the State received only 180.7mm during this period and this is 37 per cent less than normal.  

Rainfall has been normal in the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Virudhunagar, while deficient in 31 others. The Minister also released the compendium of circular issued for preparedness during the monsoon and the emergency telephone directory. 

During the emergency period, people can call the State-level control room by dialling toll free number 1070. At the district level, they can call 1077 to lodge complaints. Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RB Udhayakumar
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp